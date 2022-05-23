Panthers 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

1 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Claude Giroux (UFA), Noel Acciari (UFA), Maxim Mamin (UFA), Eetu Luostarinen (RFA), Mason Marchment (UFA), Joe Thornton (UFA), Ben Chiarot (UFA), Robert Hagg (UFA), Petteri Lindbohm (UFA), Lucas Carlsson (RFA), Jonas Johansson (RFA), Markus Nutivaara (UFA)

The Panthers have a laundry list of free agents, and at this point, it's unclear which players the franchise is interested in bringing back for the 2022-23 season and beyond. That said, re-signing Claude Giroux and Mason Marchment would be ideal for Florida.

The team acquired Giroux at the 2021-22 trade deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers, and he has performed well in his short stint with the franchise, tallying three goals and 20 assists in 18 games for Florida.

The 34-year-old was a great veteran presence for the Panthers, and it would be a mistake for the franchise not to attempt to sign him for at least the next few seasons.

The same can be said for Marchment, who had a career year for the Panthers in 2021-22. He had 18 goals and 29 assists for 47 points in 54 games. The 26-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, and the team needs his depth scoring moving forward.

Like Giroux, Ben Chiarot was acquired at the trade deadline from the Montreal Canadiens. He recorded two goals and six assists in 20 games for Florida. It's unclear if the franchise will have an interest in bringing him back following Aaron Ekblad's return from injury, but there's no doubt it should explore the possibility.