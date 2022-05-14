Maple Leafs 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs after a 2-1 loss in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

After a promising season in which Auston Matthews scored 60 goals to be named a finalist for the Hart Trophy and the team finished second in the Atlantic Division with a 54-21-7 record, the Maple Leafs appeared closer than ever to winning a Stanley Cup.

However, Toronto again missed out in the playoffs, and so it's back to the drawing board for general manager Kyle Dubas and Co.

Let's take a look at Toronto's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect moving forward.