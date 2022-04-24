NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Breaking Down Standings and Current Postseason Bracket

0 of 4

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The last game for the 2021-22 NHL regular season is exactly seven days from today, which means the Stanley Cup playoff picture is almost fully developed.

In the Eastern Conference, all eight postseason berths have been clinched, with the Florida Panthers in first place with a 57-15-6 record that secured the Atlantic Division.

The Colorado Avalanche (55-17-6) have the best record in the Western Conference and are locked in for the postseason, along with the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames, who have clinched the Pacific Division title.

That leaves three open spots in the West, which makes the remaining regular-season games on the schedule that much more important for teams like the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Here's a look at the current playoff watch standings in each division around the league.