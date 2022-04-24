Becky Lynch Returning Too Soon, Ezekiel Crushing It, More WWE, AEW Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

We're less than a month removed from Becky Lynch losing her Raw Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, but WWE is rushing her return to Raw.

Big Time Becks is being advertised for Monday's episode. Although it promises to be a must-see appearance, she would have benefited from an extended hiatus from WWE TV after being featured so prominently on the show prior to dropping the title.

In her absence, the former Elias—now known as Ezekiel—has quickly become one of the best parts of the program. His weekly segments with Kevin Owens have been beyond ridiculous, and his lie detector test from the latest edition of Raw was no exception.

An act like Ezekiel has no business being as entertaining as it is, but it goes to show that WWE will push whoever it sees fit. Coming off a report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp on Tuesday, the company is interested in bringing back All Elite Wrestling's FTR eventually, though whether the tag team intend to take the promotion up on an offer after how underwhelming their previous main-roster run was remains to be seen.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle why FTR's return down the road wouldn't be so surprising, Sammy Guevara's much-needed heel turn, Theory capturing the United States Championship and more.