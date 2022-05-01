Ranking Paul Heyman and the 10 Greatest Wrestling Managers of All Time

10 of 10

Paul Heyman may be the most cerebral performer in pro wrestling history and is definitely the greatest manager in the industry's long and illustrious history.

Beginning his career as a ringside photographer, he got into managing in 1987 with Bam Bam Bigelow. Within five years, he was the leader and spokesman for a Dangerous Alliance in WCW that featured the likes of Rick Rude, Bobby Eaton, Arn Anderson, Larry Zybyszko and a young Steve Austin.

That faction was the top heel act in 1992 and Heyman was the star around who everything was built. He was the New York yuppie with an oversized phone whose penchant for raising his voice and throwing tantrums pissed off the audience. The manner in which he demeaned Madusa led to a rightful ass-kicking that still ranks as some of his best early work.

There was, of course, a seven-year break from managing as he operated ECW but in 2002, he exploded back onto the scene with a new client that would alter Heyman's legacy as a manager forever.

Brock Lesnar dominated the industry, a 275-pound badass out of the University of Minnesota with a knack for kicking ass and not giving a damn what his opponent's name was. The Next Big Thing blew threw the competition, including Hulk Hogan and The Rock, en route to a WWE Championship at age 25.

The guy that led him there? Heyman.

He would second The Big Show during a world title reign after betraying Lesnar, then associate himself with Kurt Angle in the lead-in to WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

A decade later, he returned to managing, accompanying WWE champion CM Punk during his historic reign. The return of Lesnar in 2012 brought Heyman back to his monster and for nine years, the silver-tongued snake and advocate for The Conqueror to the greatest successes of his wrestling career, including the industry-shaking defeat of The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX that made The Beast the "one in 21-1."

WWE and Universal titles followed before Heyman found himself in the corner of another industry giant, Roman Reigns. As the special counsel for The Tribal Chief, he has been instrumental in the establishment of the top star's heel persona and responsible for the best work of his (and his own) career.

Heyman has crafted a career of helping stars get over with audiences at a level they had not previously. In WCW, he helped a group of heels with no direction become a main event entity. In ECW, he collected a group of wrestlers no one else wanted and made stars of them. In WWE, he has helped established stars find the elements of their performances that have elevated them to new heights.

Lesnar exceeded "big guy, physical freak" status to find incredible success in WWE. Reigns is finally the top act in the industry because he worked with Heyman to craft a persona fans have invested in greater than they ever did the one-trick babyface.

He makes every talent he works with better, both as a performer and in the eyes of the audience. For that reason, and the unparalleled success of those he has worked with, he is No. 1 on this countdown.