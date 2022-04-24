2022 NFL Draft: Late-Round Sleepers Who Could Surprise Right Away

0 of 7

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Everyone wants to be a first-round pick. But the backbone of NFL rosters is built upon late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents. According to Spotrac, 47 percent of those who make an initial 2021 roster coming out of training camp and the preseason either heard their names called no earlier than the fifth round or went completely undrafted.

The identification of talent beyond the draft's first two days is absolutely vital to a roster's health and a team's overall success.

For those outside of the teams' walls, late-round gems are often referred to as "sleepers," because they're not as widely known to the general public. But the league's talent evaluators have scoured the country over the last nine months to find the best available talent, even when the odds of acquiring an instant contributor are far greater.

Last year's class saw the likes of guard Trey Smith, cornerback Nate Hobbs, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and running backs Elijah Mitchell and Khalil Herbert become vital contributors as rookies. More will be found in this year's class.

Those chosen fell outside of the top 150 prospects from Bleacher Report Scouting Department's most recent rankings without expectations of going drastically higher in the process once the draft actually begins. Each can be a surprise rookie contributor. Maybe the surprise aspect is ruined now. Oh well.