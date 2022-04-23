UFC Fight Night 205: Lemos vs. Andrade Odds, Schedule, PredictionsApril 23, 2022
UFC Fight Night 205: Lemos vs. Andrade Odds, Schedule, Predictions
Amanda Lemos will look to continue her ascension up the strawweight rankings with a win over Jessica Andrade in the main event of UFC Fight Night 205 from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.
The 34-year-old has been on a tear since losing her UFC debut and moving to the strawweight division.
She is now on a five-fight winning streak with increasing competition each time out. That trend will continue when she steps into the cage with Andrade. She's a former champion whose only losses in the last five years have come against champions.
It's a great test for Lemos and an opportunity for Andrade to remain relevant in the division.
Here's a look at what the rest of the card holds and predictions for the most notable fights.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Jessica Andrade (-220, bet $220 to win $100) vs. Amanda Lemos (+180, bet $100 to win $180)
- Clay Guida (-110) vs. Claudio Puelles (-110)
- Maycee Barber (-180) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+155)
- Alexandr Romanov (-1500) vs. Chase Sherman (+850)
- Charles Jourdain (-110) vs. Lando Vannata (-110)
- Evan Elder (+110) vs. Preston Parsons (-130)
- Marc-Andre Barriault (-195) vs. Jordan Wright (+165)
- Dwight Grant (+100) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (-120)
- Tyson Pedro (-650) vs. Ike Villanueva (+460)
- Cameron Else (+195) vs. Aoriqileng (-240)
- Philipe Lins (+105) vs. Marcin Prachnio (-115)
- Dean Barry (-1375) vs. Mike Jackson (+800)
Main Card (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)
Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Andrade vs. Lemos
This fight is all about the ceiling of Amanda Lemos. Through six UFC appearances, it's still hard to gauge exactly where that ceiling is.
She has certainly shown off power in her stint with the organization. She has five knockdowns over her last four fights, which includes two first-round knockout wins over Montserrat "Conejo" Ruiz and Livinha Souza, per UFC Stats.
Lemos loves to set a fast pace and doesn't necessarily mind if the fists are flying back in her direction.
That's a winning strategy when you are just physically better than your opponent. It starts to get dicey when the opponent is someone of Andrade's caliber.
While Lemos has proved to be a finisher, Andrade is something of a finisher herself. Sixteen of her 22 career victories have come by way of knockout or submission.
Lemos' too-close-for-comfort win over Angela Hill is a little concerning going into a fight against a much more powerful fighter.
Prediction: Andrade via second-round TKO
Guida vs. Puelles
Claudio Puelles was 10 years old when Clay Guida was making his UFC debut. A quarter of a century later and he's fighting The Carpenter in the co-main event of a Fight Night card.
The only thing wilder than the fact that Guida is still fighting at 40 years old is that he's still winning. He has picked up wins in two of his last three fights, including a submission win over Leonardo Santos in December.
Given the odds for the co-main event, Guida is being given a pretty good chance to make that three wins in his last four bouts. He'll draw a fighter in Claudio Puelles who has proved he'll be more than happy to engage Guida in a grappling affair.
The Peruvian fighter has six submission wins to his name and beat Chris Gruetzemacher with a kneebar.
What makes Puelles dangerous, though, is that he does have some pop in his hands. He has often set up his submissions by dazing opponents on the feet and being opportunistic.
Guida's constant movement can make him difficult to catch, but he has become more hittable with age.
Prediction: Puelles via first-round submission
Barber vs. De La Rosa
The flyweight collision between Maycee Barber and Montana De La Rosa is one of the most intriguing fights on the card if only because of Barber's potential in the Octagon.
There's some Rose Namajunas career arc potential for Barber that continues to be fascinating. "The Future" started her UFC career hot with three straight dominant knockout performances before losing two decisions to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso.
Namajunas started her UFC career by losing to Carla Esparza for the inaugural strawweight championship, regained some momentum with three straight wins but was once again counted out after losing to Karolina Kowalkiewicz.
It was a case of probably expecting too much from a 22-year-old Namajunas to be a championship-caliber fighter. Barber's recent losses have cast doubt on her stock, but she is still just 23 years old.
Her power is still prodigious for the weight class, but De La Rosa is the kind of grinding fighter who will test Barber's progression.
Still, her physicality and improvement should be enough to carry her here.
Prediction: Barber via decision
