UFC Fight Night 205: Lemos vs. Andrade Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Amanda Lemos will look to continue her ascension up the strawweight rankings with a win over Jessica Andrade in the main event of UFC Fight Night 205 from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old has been on a tear since losing her UFC debut and moving to the strawweight division.

She is now on a five-fight winning streak with increasing competition each time out. That trend will continue when she steps into the cage with Andrade. She's a former champion whose only losses in the last five years have come against champions.

It's a great test for Lemos and an opportunity for Andrade to remain relevant in the division.

Here's a look at what the rest of the card holds and predictions for the most notable fights.