AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on April 22.
This week's show continued to showcase qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament that is coming up when Adam Cole took on NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii for a spot in the bracket.
The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia looked to give his group some momentum in a match against Eddie Kingston, Jade Cargill battled Marina Shafir in a match that has been brewing for weeks, and Lance Archer tried his best not to murder Serpentico when they squared off in the ring.
Let's take a look at all the action from Friday's episode of Rampage.
Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- It must have been fun for Cole to be the taller competitor in the ring. It doesn't happen too often.
- Ishii is one of those guys who comes across in the ring as being much more powerful than he looks at first glance. The delayed superplex he hit was impressive.
- It would be nice if some of these qualifying matches had more surprising results. So far, every bout has been easy to predict. Let's get some wild cards in there.
Rampage opened with Cole and Ishii already in the ring ready to go in this first-ever encounter for a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
They did not beat around the bush with a bunch of quick holds and counters. They were beating the life out of each other in and out of the ring within the first couple of minutes.
It felt like Cole adjusted his style to match Ishii's intensity, and it ended up leading to an entertaining fight. They didn't have a five-star classic, but they certainly made it memorable.
The final minutes of the match turned into a striking contest. Each man dished out his best shots until Jay White ran down to take out Rocky Romero at ringside as a distraction.
Cole used it to his advantage and scored the win over Ishii. He joined White on the stage to celebrate. This was a predictable outcome, but the journey to get there was fun.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Analysis
Lance Archer vs. Serpentico
Archer defeated Serpentico on one of the most one-sided squash matches we have seen in months. It lasted about a minute, and then the post-match beatdown lasted another minute or two.
While it makes sense to see somebody like Archer dominating opponents, it doesn't feel like there was any real reason for this match to exist. It served no storyline and didn't give us any new reasons to cheer or boo for Archer.
Squash matches are good for building up somebody who is brand new, but The Murderhawk Monster literally defeated Jon Moxley on AEW TV for the NJPW U.S. Championship. He doesn't need this spot.
Grade: D