AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Rampage opened with Cole and Ishii already in the ring ready to go in this first-ever encounter for a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

They did not beat around the bush with a bunch of quick holds and counters. They were beating the life out of each other in and out of the ring within the first couple of minutes.

It felt like Cole adjusted his style to match Ishii's intensity, and it ended up leading to an entertaining fight. They didn't have a five-star classic, but they certainly made it memorable.

The final minutes of the match turned into a striking contest. Each man dished out his best shots until Jay White ran down to take out Rocky Romero at ringside as a distraction.

Cole used it to his advantage and scored the win over Ishii. He joined White on the stage to celebrate. This was a predictable outcome, but the journey to get there was fun.

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Analysis