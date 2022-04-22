FCF 2021 Week 2 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

2 of 3

Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

We covered the rules—which were voted on by fans—last year and again in Week 1. It's worth a quick refresher, though, as many fans may be new to FCF entering Week 2. The rules are quite a bit different from traditional American football and other indoor leagues.

For one, there's no kicking in FCF, which means no field goals and no punts. Matchups are played on a 50-yard indoor field. Offenses begin on their own 10-yard line and must drive 40 yards to the end zone, and the opening possession is decided by rock paper, scissors instead of a coin toss.

Extra points (two-point conversions) are decided by a one-vs.-one battle between a wide receiver and defensive back from the five-yard line—with the quarterback having just four seconds to deliver a pass.

Games are played with a running clock, except in the last 30 seconds of the half and overtime, and are expected to fit within a one-hour window.

Backup quarterbacks must be involved in the game plan, with each team's signal-caller having to play at least one out of three possessions (barring injury). This adds a unique element to roster building, one that separates FCF drafting from traditional fantasy drafts. Waiting until the final pick for a backup quarterback could be a mistake, because he will be playing.

Starting lineups consist of seven players, with three-man offensive lines. Each offense also features one quarterback and three skill players.

Offensive lines and defenses are drafted as units, while quarterbacks and the offensive skill players—wide receivers, slot receivers and running backs—are drafted individually. New drafts take place each Wednesday, with fans able to keep one "franchise" player each week.

This year, FCF will feature two divisions—the OGs and the Ballerz—with each team playing its divisional opponents twice in the season along with one non-divisional game. Fans can become owners of an expansion team by purchasing NFT avatars for their respective squad. From the FCF website:

"Ballerz are customizable avatars that drop you into the Ballerz Collective. Four FCF expansion teams will be exclusively managed by fans holding the 20,500 unique, programmatically generated Ballerz in the league. ...Some Rare Gear items will also provide additional utility and benefits, including Enhanced voting power for player drafting, play calling, replay review, team and league operations, and branding decisions, access to behind the scenes content, ability to design and sell merch in the team store, game day tickets and event access."

In other words, fans can become true ownership partners if they land the right NFT drops. NFTs were still available for 8oki and Kingpins as of Friday morning.

There will be a seven-week regular season, followed by the playoffs and the championship game. Each week features afternoon and evening windows with two games apiece.

The full season schedule, which can also be found at DAZN, is as follows:

Week 2: Saturday, April 23

Week 3: Saturday, April 30

Week 4: Saturday, May 7

Week 5: Saturday, May 14

Week 6: Saturday, May 21

Week 7: Saturday, May 28

Playoffs: Saturday, June 4

Championship: Saturday, June 11