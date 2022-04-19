WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

The talent of WWE NXT 2.0 is constantly looking to make an impact by competing at the highest level. The April 19 edition did not have a big match set for the show but plenty with interesting potential.

Santos Escobar has continued to make his case for an NXT North American Championship match, but Carmelo Hayes refused to let anyone get that shot before him. He challenged the leader of Legado del Fantasma to a match one on one.

Sarray and Tiffany Stratton have feuded for a while and would finally fight on fair terms. Natalya made her NXT in-ring return against Diamond Mine hopeful Tatum Paxley just one week after her shocking attack of Cora Jade.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, Pretty Deadly, proved themselves in their NXT 2.0 in-ring debut by capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships. In the aftermath, Grayson Waller challenged his bodyguard Sanga for losing the titles for them.

This show may have looked great on paper, but NXT 2.0 had plenty up its sleeve in continue to create big stories for the future of the promotion.