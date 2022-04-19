WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19April 19, 2022
The talent of WWE NXT 2.0 is constantly looking to make an impact by competing at the highest level. The April 19 edition did not have a big match set for the show but plenty with interesting potential.
Santos Escobar has continued to make his case for an NXT North American Championship match, but Carmelo Hayes refused to let anyone get that shot before him. He challenged the leader of Legado del Fantasma to a match one on one.
Sarray and Tiffany Stratton have feuded for a while and would finally fight on fair terms. Natalya made her NXT in-ring return against Diamond Mine hopeful Tatum Paxley just one week after her shocking attack of Cora Jade.
Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, Pretty Deadly, proved themselves in their NXT 2.0 in-ring debut by capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships. In the aftermath, Grayson Waller challenged his bodyguard Sanga for losing the titles for them.
This show may have looked great on paper, but NXT 2.0 had plenty up its sleeve in continue to create big stories for the future of the promotion.
Pretty Deadly's Celebration Is Interrupted/Bron Breakker Searches for Joe Gacy
- Grizzled Young Veterans justifiably questioned why they were not involved in the gauntlet match while Legado del Fantasma just jumped GYV to start the brawl off fast.
- Gacy's face was imposed repeatedly on the screens around the arena with an echoing laugh.
Pretty Deadly mocked the tag team division until Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma arrived to demand a title match. A brawl broke out that cleared the ring.
Bron Breakker took the ring and called out Joe Gacy. The heel mocked the NXT champion and told him to come find him. Throughout the night, he searched, finding a cage and room of mirrors set up by his rival.
This was an awkward opening. So much was happening back to back without any time to breathe. There was no real reason for the tag teams to start brawling, particularly with The Creed Brother not involved.
Breakker vs. Gacy is the same story every week to date. Breakker stands in the ring while Gacy mocks him from the titantron. At this point, it makes no sense that the NXT champion is not actively seeking Gacy outside of the arena.
Grade
D
Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Stratton hit a springboard somersault knee drop for two and freaked out after not getting the win.
- The Warrior of the Sun planted Stratton with an exploder suplex and diving double foot stomp to set up the basement dropkick, but on impact, The Buff Barbie fell out of the ring.
Tiffany Stratton attacked Sarray early and ground her into the mat. The Biff Barbie caught The Warrior of the Sun with a headbutt to set up a Vader Bomb for the victory.
This was bad for multiple reasons. Stratton still does not look like she is ready to compete on live television each week. Despite this, she defeated a veteran clean in a match that did not even go five minutes.
The finish was particularly egregious. Stratton poorly sold Sarray's dropkick despite it looking painful then forced Sarray to sell an awkward headbutt and Vader Bomb. It invalidated all of the work done in building Sarray's new character and this feud.
Grade
D-
Grayson Waller vs. Sanga
- As he ran away, Waller threw trash cans and crates at Sanga to escape him.
- Sanga tossed Waller across the ring then hit him with a sidewalk slam.
Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward told Grayson Waller he had made a mistake agitating Sanga, who arrived to chase his former employer. The two fought all the way to the ring.
The big man dominated Waller throughout the match, but his former employer tricked him into heading outside. Waller sent him into the steel post to set up his running return cutter for the win.
This match was perfectly fine for the in-ring action, but he was consistently rushed. Sanga barely got to enjoy beating down Waller before he was falling to just one move.
It makes no sense to break up Waller and Sanga this early. The two had just started and looked to be set up as an interesting tag team. Instead, Waller is back to ground zero as a loudmouth heel, and Sanga will probably disappear again.
Grade
C-
Legado Del Fantasma vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
- Wilde and Toro dived out of the ring onto Gibson and Drake on their way to the ring.
- Gibson stopped Toro from hitting him with a superplex, but his opponent turned it into an explosive headscissors takedown.
- Afterward, Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen attacked Legado del Fantasma.
- Tony D refused to take credit for the attack on Escobar, but someone left a dead fish on Legado's car.
Legado del Fantasma came in with fire and refused to let the pace slow. After taking out James Drake, Joaquin Wilde caught Zack Gibson in position for Russian leg sweep combined with Cruz Del Toro (the formerly named Raul Mendoza) connecting on a running high kick for the win.
This was another segment rushed to completion. However, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma made it work. This was a pure spot fest from start to finish, flying by to hit each key moment in less than four minutes.
It was nice to see Wilde and Toro getting wins. This felt like a big momentum reset for the teams. Legado can begin to raise their image while GYV need something fresh to make them relevant again.
Grade
B
Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Santos Escobar
- Trick caught the leg of Escobar so that Melo could hit him with a springboard clothesline.
- Escobar caught a hot streak, kneeing The A Champion out of the ring before a suicide dive.
In pre-taped interviews, Santos Escobar mocked Carmelo Hayes for making excuses followed by Melo and Trick Williams promising to make quick work of Escobar before getting the NXT North American Championship back from Cameron Grimes.
Escobar looked poised to upset Hayes before two men in suits attacked The Emperor of Lucha Libre, blasting the back of his knee with a crowbar. Melo hit a diving leg drop to win.
Afterward, The A Champion called his shot for a title match in two weeks. Cameron Grimes gladly accepted. Solo Sikoa laid out Trick and Melo then reminded the champion that he needed the next shot at the gold.
Unsurprisingly, this match was really good. Melo and Escobar have chemistry to spare and too much talent to fail. It was surprising to see The Emperor play the babyface, but it seems Legado as a whole is transitioning to feud with Tony D'Angelo.
Grimes vs. Melo should be really good as it has been in the past. This feud has heated up and helped make Sikoa feel like a bigger deal. Overall, this was easily the best part of NXT 2.0.
Grade
A-
Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley
- Paxley tried to duck Natalya in and out of the ring but took a suplex on the floor for her trouble.
- Paxley hit a standing corkscrew moonsault on Natalya.
- Nikkita Lyons challenged Natalya to a match once she defeated Lash Legend.
Roderick Strong promised Malcolm Bivens he would start making examples of anyone that questioned his vision for Diamond Mine. Cora Jade ripped up a picture of her and Natalya together, the first time they met.
Tatum Paxley fought hard against her veteran opponent, but she was tripped face-first into the turnbuckle. This set up The Queen of Harts to lock in the Sharpshooter to win.
This was much better than the previous women's match on the card. In particular, Paxley looked much better than Tiffany Stratton despite getting very little serious build behind her to this point.
Natalya is a valuable temporary addition to the NXT roster for matches like this. She helped the young star stand out without ever truly losing control of the contest. She could be the one to truly bring out Jade's best as well.
Grade
B
Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn
- Lee opened the match with a wheelbarrow kick and a suicide dive, but Quinn responded with a high slam on the apron.
- Quinn walked into a superkick, setting Lee up for a springboard move, but Lee slipped off the ropes.
Wes Lee explained his hesitation after a rough few weeks, which brought out Xyon Quinn to challenge him for a match.
While Lee tried to start off fast, he could not keep the momentum. He tripped at the wrong moment and walked right into a running forearm to seal the win.
It would have been nice to see this go a little longer, but the story was well told for the time they had. Lee is playing the uncertain singles star in need of direction, and Quinn may be the man to help him find his voice again. He just needed to knock him out first.
The abrupt end of MSK was unfortunate, but Lee has the talent to shine on his own. He just needs the right spotlight. Given how much NXT put behind him as a tag team partner, he should hopefully get the same on his own.
Grade
C+
Jacy Jayne (w/ Toxic Attraction) vs. Roxanne Perez
- It was announced before this match that Von Wagner was suspended again for his action against Ikemen Jiro last week, who will be out for a month.
WWE showed a vignette for Roxanne Perez, who was supposed to debut next week. However, Toxic Attraction mocked her in a follow-up interview and told her she would debut on this show instead.
Jacy Jayne took advantage of Perez's inexperience early. Wendy Choo appeared on the titantron to showcase her hard work "redecorating" Toxic Attraction's locker room. The distraction allowed Perez to hit a sunset flip bomb for the win.
This was not much of a match, but it worked fine as a dramatic introduction for Perez. She is a talented wrestler with serious upside as long as WWE commits to her. Defeating a member of Toxic Attraction in her debut proves she has some focus behind her.
She can do way more than she showed here, but the night was filled with rushed matches. It was expected that this would be short. Hopefully, future matches for Perez have more substance.
Grade
C
NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson
- Pretty Deadly put their arms around Indi and Persia at ringside, which seemed to finally get Lumis and Hudson on the same page as they attacked the champions together.
- Prince nearly took the win after tripping Hudson off the top rope then nearly got caught with a small package.
Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta tricked Pretty Deadly into agreeing to an NXT Tag Team Championships match against Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson. Hudson stormed out of his locker room after struggling to communicate with Dex.
Thanks to a few miscommunications and the cunning of Pretty Deadly, the champions had the number of their surprisingly popular opponent. Elton Prince isolated Hudson and caught him with a big boot off a distraction from Kit Wilson to take the win.
The lights went out afterward before revealing Joe Gacy on the stage. Bron Breakker charged up to him and agreed to a title match to have his father's WWE Hall of Fame ring returned. Gacy knocked him off the stage then a group of hooded men surrounded Breakker to end the show.
It was unusual watching Hudson play the face, but he played the role admirably. This was genuinely the first time this entire angle has worked. Hudson as Lumis as an odd-couple tag team has potential.
This show should have ended with Pretty Deadly standing tall again or the return of an angry Creed Brothers. Instead, it ended with another bizarre Breakker/Gacy segment where cultists did unexplainable things to the NXT champion.
Grade
B
