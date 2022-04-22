The Young Player on Every MLB Roster with the Highest Ceiling

1 of 6

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (Age: 25)

Mountcastle showed in 2021 that his power will play in the big leagues when he launched 33 home runs and finished sixth in AL Rookie of the Year balloting. However, he needs to improve on a .309 on-base percentage and a 7.0 percent walk rate in order to take the next step offensively, and he's still young enough to make the necessary adjustments.

Boston Red Sox: 3B Rafael Devers (Age: 25)



It feels kind of odd to call Devers a young player when he's already in his sixth MLB season, but he'll be 25 years old for the entirety of the 2022 campaign. A move across the diamond to first base or into the DH role is likely coming at some point, but it's his offensive game that has made him a budding superstar, as he posted a 132 OPS+ with 37 doubles, 38 home runs and 113 RBI last season.

New York Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (Age: 27)



Second baseman Gleyber Torres has given no indication he's going to regain the form he showed early in his career, so we'll instead focus on Cortes, who has quickly become an indispensable member of the rotation. The crafty left-hander pitches like he's 40, but he is still just 27 and controllable through 2025. After posting a 2.90 ERA in 93 innings last year, he has 17 strikeouts in 9.1 scoreless innings to begin the new season.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS Wander Franco (Age: 21)



Franco played his entire rookie season at the age of 20 and hit .288/.347/.463 with 30 extra-base hits and 3.5 WAR in 70 games. He was rewarded with an 11-year, $182 million extension during the offseason, and he's hitting .392 with a 211 OPS+ through his first 12 games this season. Expect him to be one of the faces of the sport for the next decade.

Toronto Blue Jays: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Age: 23)



There is an argument to be made that if Bo Bichette can take a step forward defensively while hitting like he did last year, he would be the more valuable all-around player. Until that happens, Guerrero is an easy choice coming off a season that would have won MVP honors almost any other year. Aside from his light-tower power, he also has an elite hit tool, and he should continue to produce at a similar level to what we saw from Miguel Cabrera in his prime.