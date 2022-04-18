WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 18

0 of 1

Credit: WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on April 18.

Wedding bells were ringing and love was in the air this week as WWE held a double wedding with Akira Tozawa marrying Tamina, and Dana Brooke marrying Reggie. The whole thing was officiated by R-Truth.

Kevin Owens continued his quest to prove Ezekiel is actually Elias by making him undergo a lie detector test live on television.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan battled Naomi and Sasha Banks for the women's tag titles, and Finn Balor put the U.S. Championship on the line against Austin Theory.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.