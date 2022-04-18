Ranking the 10 Best Babyfaces in WWE and AEW Right Now

6 of 10

Eddie Kingston speaks his mind. Fans never have to ask what he is thinking or how he feels because he is such a raw promo that it will be laid out for the whole world to see by the time he drops the mic. It is that honesty and openness that has endeared Mad King to audiences thus far in his AEW run.

So much so that he started his career in the company as a heel before fans essentially forced Tony Khan's hand and demanded he makes the turn. In the same mold as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in that he will absolutely tell you what is on his mind if he is given the opportunity (and even if he is not), Kingston has forged a bond with audiences that appears impenetrable.

He is not the biggest, strongest, flashiest or most high-flying. He is a brawler, throwing fists and elbows, kicks and clotheslines at the opposition. He is not pretty, will not be sent to do late-night TV guest spots nor will he be hand-picked to be on the cover of a mainstream publication.

And that is ok.

Kingston is real, raw and of the people. He started on the indies, scratched and clawed his way to AEW and needs nothing more than an opportunity to beat someone up. Fans flock to that and will continue to do so, especially as he defends the honor of professional wrestling against Chris Jericho and sports entertainment.