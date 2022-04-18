Browns 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

When the Cleveland Browns traded for their new franchise quarterback in March, they parted with some significant draft capital. They acquired Deshaun Watson, but they sent back a hefty package of picks to the Houston Texans, including their first-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

That means Cleveland won't be on the clock during the opening night of this year's draft unless it trades up. If the Browns don't do that, their first pick will come in the second round at the No. 44 overall selection.

Even though Cleveland will have to wait before getting in on the draft action, it still owns seven picks this year, so it will get opportunities to add young players who could develop into key players for the franchise.

Many mock-drafters are projecting the Browns to add a defensive lineman with their first pick because they need to strengthen that unit alongside Myles Garrett. But not everyone agrees on which player Cleveland will select at No. 44.

Here's what some experts are predicting the Browns will do with their second-round pick this year.