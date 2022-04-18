Stars with the Most to Prove in 2022 NBA Playoffs

0 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Every year, the NBA playoffs provide a proving ground for everyone who's earned a spot in the tournament.

The pressure is relative, though. Anthony Edwards may feel like he has a lot to prove, but he's 20 and playing in his first postseason. Anything he proves now is essentially found money. He has years to build his resume in this forum.

Those with the most to prove have been here before. In some cases, many times before. And they've reached points in their careers where winning the ultimate prize (or, in one case, winning it again) is about the only thing left.

For any of the following players, this summer could be a legacy-altering run like Dirk Nowitzki in 2011 or Matthew Stafford in this year's Super Bowl. Failing to win it all leads to more questions and the possibility of asterisks like those looming over the likes of Charles Barkley, John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Determining who deserves the analysis here (and the order of least pressure to most) is an entirely subjective exercise, though accounting for previous playoff appearances, career accomplishments and time left in the league happened with everyone.