WWE Stars Most Likely to Receive a New Gimmick And/or Name Change

Credit: WWE.com

A running theme of late is that if someone has the same first or last name as their character, it seems that's going away. It would explain why Raquel Gonzalez (Victoria Gonzalez) had to become Raquel Rodriguez and why Austin Theory (Austin White) is now just Theory, which will only hurt his upward momentum.

It can be assumed the same philosophy will stretch to others who haven't already reached the point of being untouchable like Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, but that they won't receive changes to their characters to coincide.

Rick Boogs (Eric Bugenhagen) might very well become Boogs upon his return from injury, as WWE has been obsessed with one-name characters for a few years. See Elias/Ezekiel, Harland, Erik, Ivar, Omos, Reggie, T-Bar, Mace, Shanky, Boa and even Apollo as examples.

The same is likely for Josh Briggs (Joshua Bruns), who will either be just Briggs or receive a brand-new name he didn't use in Evolve just so WWE can own the trademark.

Humberto Carrillo had his named shortened to Humberto, but since that's his real name, watch out for him to get something similar to Angel that is more fitting with the gimmick of Los Lotharios.

Joe Gacy (Joseph Ruby) will undoubtedly just be Gacy or have it switched up where Gacy becomes his first name and he's given a new surname.

Last but certainly not least is Chad Gable. As he was given the awful rebranding of Shorty G in the past, it's guaranteed WWE won't want him to be Gable when Gable Steveson comes to the roster full time. He may still say "shush" and "a-thank you" while heading up Alpha Academy but just go by something more obnoxious like Professor Chad or Coach Chad.