Notre Dame Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to WatchApril 22, 2022
Notre Dame Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch
Marcus Freeman's first April as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is coming to a close with the spring game.
Formerly the defensive coordinator, he landed a promotion after Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. This offseason, Freeman's main priority has been to address a vacancy at quarterback—which is a key topic for the exhibition, though for disappointing reasons.
But the offense has several other storylines, too.
After providing viewing info for the Notre Dame spring game, we'll dive into those questions and highlight a few freshmen to know.
Viewing Info
When: Saturday, April 23
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana
Live Stream: Peacock
Top Storylines
The Battle-Less QB Battle
During the spring, Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner have competed to replace Jack Coan at quarterback. However, a freak accident—Buchner missing the bottom step of a staircase and rolling his ankle—means the exhibition won't feature both players.
While the scrimmage itself is a minimal piece of the overall evaluation, it's a much-anticipated public showcase. So, not having Buchner on the field is disappointing.
Pyne will be calling the shots for both offenses until reserves Steve Angeli and Ron Powlus III take over.
Finding the Playmakers
The offensive line is still a work in progress, but Notre Dame returns a bunch of experience up front. That conversation is much less stressful for the Irish than the receiving corps.
Although tight end Michael Mayer will be a key target, the Irish are extremely thin on proven wideouts. No other returning player—Avery Davis, Braden Lenzy, Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie, among others—has topped 400 yards in a season. Davis is the most experienced player, yet he's recovering from an ACL injury.
This position group is facing considerable pressure, and the spring game will provide an early look at their upside.
Prospects to Know
Jaylen Sneed, LB
No surprise here, considering Jaylen Sneed was a 5-star addition. The linebacker has practiced at multiple spots throughout the spring, searching for immediate reps in a promising Notre Dame defense. He ranked 34th overall in the 2022 class.
Jadarian Price, RB
Chris Tyree is the expected starter, but Notre Dame's backfield has rotational snaps at stake following Kyren Williams' departure for the NFL. Jadarian Price, a top-200 prospect in the 2022 cycle, is competing with Logan Diggs and Audric Estime to serve as the primary complement to Tyree this season.
Steve Angeli, QB
While the 4-star freshman would have played at some point, Steve Angeli might have a slightly larger role because of Buchner's absence. Angeli isn't a contender to start in 2022, but it's always useful to keep an eye on quarterbacks for the future.