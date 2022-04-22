Notre Dame Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Marcus Freeman's first April as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is coming to a close with the spring game.

Formerly the defensive coordinator, he landed a promotion after Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. This offseason, Freeman's main priority has been to address a vacancy at quarterback—which is a key topic for the exhibition, though for disappointing reasons.

But the offense has several other storylines, too.

After providing viewing info for the Notre Dame spring game, we'll dive into those questions and highlight a few freshmen to know.