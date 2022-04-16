Ranking the Biggest NBA Playoff Comebacks Since 2000

0 of 6

NBA playoffs series are remembered for any number of reasons, but huge comebacks tend to hold a prominent place in history.

No team facing a 3-0 postseason deficit has recovered to advance. Thirteen teams, however, have climbed out of a 3-1 hole—including one that managed it twice during a single postseason—for the biggest, by deficit, comebacks ever in the NBA playoffs.

And seven of those 13 occurrences have happened in the last two decades and change.

The ranking is subjective but considers the round of the series, along with important context from each particular year and series.