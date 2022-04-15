Looking at the Pros and Cons of WWE Ending Raw, SmackDown Brand Split

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

In 2002, the WWE brand split provided an excellent solution for the company following the Monday Night War and the addition of a much larger roster. At the time, the concept recreated the same sense of competition under the same umbrella.

The original version lasted until 2011, but WWE reintroduced its current iteration in 2016. With the advent of NXT and SmackDown, it provided another opportunity to highlight its bloated roster. However, the idea has arguably grown obsolete again now that there is real competition in All Elite Wrestling and other promotions.

Even more, the company has dramatically decreased its amount of active wrestlers. In 2021, WWE released 80 Superstars, raising the total to over 120 over the past two years.

This has led to recurring debates on whether the days of the brand split are numbered. The result of the Winner Takes All match for the WWE and Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 and The Usos' current goal of unifying the tag titles will likely reopen these conversations.

There are plenty of signs that the extension has run its course, but there are also reasons to believe it won't happen just yet.

For now, though, there are some pros and cons to WWE ending the brand split that need to be considered.