Ranking the 10 Best Heels in WWE and AEW Right Now

10 of 10

Cold. Calculating. Manipulative. Violent. Introspective. Cowardly. Punishing.

All of those words describe Roman Reigns, the top star in WWE and the rare heel around whom the entire product is booked. As The Tribal Chief, everything he does is in the name of the Samoan dynasty in professional wrestling. As The Needle Mover, he is very much aware of his impact on the product and his star value to the industry.

He is equal parts dangerous and cunning, a man who is more than just muscle. He is smart enough to know when he is in control of a situation and when he isn't. He understands when to ask for advice from "wise man" Paul Heyman and when to let his cousins, The Usos, get involved.

He can fight his own battles fairly or cheat his way to a successful defense of the Universal Championship. He also knows when to let The Bloodline get involved.

He rules with an iron fist, but there is a vulnerability to him that makes Reigns such an intriguing watch.

His reason for acting in the way he does, in the name of protecting his family's legacy, is noble. How he goes about it, not so much.

That his dominance is getting the best of him, leading to a more egotistical edge of late, is an interesting new wrinkle that only adds further depth to one of the most layered bad guys in recent memory.

There are other heels who are louder, more flamboyant and traditional as bad guys. But there is only one Head of the Table around whom an entire universe revolves.

For that reason and so many others, Reigns tops our list.