Hawks vs. Cavs: Odds, Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Play-in Game

David Dermer/Associated Press

Jarrett Allen has not played for the Cavaliers since March 6.

The Cleveland big man is not at full strength, but he is trying to return from his finger injury on Friday to give the Cavs the best shot of winning the game.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "Allen considers himself 50-50 on returning to the lineup."

Allen's official status will not be known until closer to tip off, but it seems like he will try and give it a go on Friday night.

The question surrounding that decisions is whether or not an injured Allen is better than not having him at all.

Allen gives the Cavs another rim protector to go up against Clint Capela and to guard against Trae Young's drives into the paint.

He may not have much of an offensive impact because of his injury status. That may lead to him being a placeholder in offensive sets, or someone who does very little outside of attempt layups.

The other side of that discussion is that if Allen feels he can play, he should feel healthy enough to give his maximum effort while on the floor.

A center coming off a fractured finger feels like he would have more of an impact defensively, instead of as an offensive dynamo at least in his first game back.

If Allen helps the Cavs advance to the first round, he could do more offensively as the games go on against Miami.