The Biggest X-Factor for Every 2022 NBA Playoff Team

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Ben Simmons (or Ben Simmons' back) will nab this honor from others. He might be targeting a return—read: season and team debut—toward the tail end of the Brooklyn Nets' first-round matchup with the Celtics.

I can't get there. Head coach Steve Nash has already said Simmons still isn't doing anything in practice, and he's not one to provide any sort of clarity...ever. For him to say that feels telltale.

Even if it's not, a player who hasn't taken the floor in about a year and is being integrated into a completely new team headlined by two other stars predisposed to working on the ball doesn't profile as an insta-fit.

Bruce Brown is the correct answer. Really, though, there is almost no wrong answer. Anyone aside from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will do. The Nets' depth and rotation is that ambiguous and shaky.

Going with Brown is a nod toward the scope of his role. The Nets will liberally, and necessarily, throw him on the toughest defensive covers. They may even elect to close games with him and Durant as the primary frontline members; it's not something they've done often, but it'll be on the table if Nash isn't vibing Andre Drummond or Nicolas Claxton.

Whether saddling Brown with extensive run is tenable on offense is a more complicated matter. Brooklyn should never want for scoring with Kyrie and KD, but if teams aren't scared of Brown's passing out of the short roll or his long-range shooting, they'll have easier paths to blitzing both stars.

To Brown's credit, he has knocked down 48-plus percent of his triples since early February. But his efficiency comes on less-than-modest volume (two attempts per game). The playoffs are also a different animal. If Brown isn't making plays or wide-open jumpers on offense, the Nets will find themselves in a pickle that, frankly, they don't have the alternative personnel to overcome.

Alternative X-factor: Nicolas Claxton