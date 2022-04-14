Projecting Landing Spots for Bulls' Top Free Agents

0 of 3

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls spent the past two years attempting to build an NBA contender around All-Star guard Zach LaVine.

The most pressing question in the Windy City this summer is whether he'll stick around to lead it.

Unrestricted free agency awaits the 27-year-old, who ranks favorably among the most coveted players on the market. Even with cap space at a premium, he should have options outside of Chicago.

Will he stay, or will he go? We're here to tackle that question for him and the Bulls' other top free agents.