Bulls' Zach LaVine on Pending Free Agency: 'I Should Be Getting What I Deserve'

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career following the 2021-22 season, and it sounds like he's willing to test the market.

In an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, LaVine said that while he's uncertain if signing a max contract is the goal, he just wants to get paid what he's worth.

“I think we all get what we deserve at the level we play at, for our team and around the league. I think I stack up with everybody at that level,” LaVine said. “We’ll let the chips fall. Is the [max] the goal? I don’t know if it’s the goal, but I should be getting what I deserve."

“I’ll let them tell me what that is, and we’ll go from there.”

LaVine has spent the last five seasons of his career with the Bulls after being drafted 13th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014. He spent three seasons in Minnesota before being traded to the Bulls, along with Kris Dunn and the rights to Lauri Markkanen, in exchange for Jimmy Butler and the rights to Justin Patton.

The 26-year-old has elevated his game in each of his five seasons in Chicago. He's been particularly effective this year alongside DeMar DeRozan, averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and 39.9 percent from deep in 47 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

LaVine is eligible to sign a five-year, $201.3 million deal with the Bulls this summer. However, he could agree to a four-year, $149.3 million deal with another team.

While it's unclear which way LaVine might be leaning, Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas told reporters in September that the team was "committed" to the veteran and wants "him to be in Chicago for a very long time."

LaVine also acknowledged that he was "excited" with the moves the Bulls made this summer, which included adding DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, among others.

Those additions, and the play of young players such as Patrick Williams, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu has helped propel the Bulls to a 38-21 record. The team is tied with the Miami Heat for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and they are playing like they could at least make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. If the team goes deep in the postseason, that could be enough to convince LaVine to sign on for another five seasons.