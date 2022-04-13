AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 13

2 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

CM Punk's march to the AEW World Championship continued Wednesday in the night's opener, a singles showdown with Penta Oscuro that had fans in New Orleans into every strike very early on.

The competitive back-and-forth shook off a potentially devastating spot in which Punk clearly nursed a banged-up left knee following a botched head-scissors from the top rope and delivered down the stretch. The finish was fantastic and put an exclamation point on a very good match between a top contender to the world title and a competitor who can excel as a singles or tag wrestler.

A grueling match, it will be interesting to see the effect it has on Punk. Is he merely banged up or is he hurt? If it is the latter, how does that affect his ability to challenge for the top prize in the company, a direction Tony Khan is clearly taking the competitor on this road to Double or Nothing?

If he is ok, expect a ton of interest in his journey to the world title and a showdown with either Hangman Page or Adam Cole in Las Vegas.

Grade

B

