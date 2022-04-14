Who Should Join Edge's Stable? Reacting to WWE Fans' Most Popular Picks

1 of 6

"Finn Balor." (@mwaldon16, @dale_terry316, @wadero and more)

The moment our crowdsourcing post went up asking people for their opinions, I knew tons of commenters were going to mention Finn Balor—and for good reason.

The Prince has two things working for him that would make him a great addition to this group: He already has a somewhat supernatural side to his character and he can play a great heel.

Balor's second run in NXT rejuvenated his character because he was able to play the villain for a while. It reminded us that he can tap into that side of his personality when he wants.

We still don't know how far Edge's group will go down the supernatural road, and they might just use the aesthetic. But if they want some magical shenanigans, having The Demon show up to cause some havoc here and there would add an entertaining angle to the stable.

The fact that Balor and Damian Priest were kind of feuding recently wouldn't really matter because their rivalry never became deeply personal or violent.