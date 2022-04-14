Projecting Landing Spots for Lakers' Top Free Agents

1 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The No. 3 pick in the famed 2003 draft, Carmelo Anthony has enjoyed a career for the ages—and made a megayacht-load of money along the way.

At this stage, the 37-year-old is on the hunt for two things: that elusive championship ring and, more than anything, a happy environment.

"If I've got to be unhappy to try to go fight and win a championship, I don't want that," Anthony told reporters. "I don't want that unhappiness. I don't want that energy around me. So, do I want a championship? Hell yeah. ... But I think at this point in my career, it's about just being happy."

The 10-time All-Star was supposed to find happiness and a ring when he linked up with close friend LeBron James last summer, but the Lakers seemingly had one of the more unpleasant campaigns in recent memory.

Maybe Anthony saw it differently and wants to run it back, but if happiness is what he truly seeks, he might dial up a different former team to find it.

Prediction: Anthony signs with the New York Knicks.