Stock Up, Stock Down on These WWE and AEW Stars

With WrestleMania 38 season in the rearview mirror and spring blossoming across the industry, it's time to look across the WWE and All Elite Wrestling rosters to see whose stock is up or down.

Some performers have started 2022 with marquee matches and storylines, captivating fans along the way. But others have stumbled out of the gate and either need a character or feud reset to fix their waning momentum.

Here are the wrestlers who have either set themselves up for a strong start to the summer or have been left to rebuild as the seasons change.

Stock Up

Jade Cargill

There is no athlete in professional wrestling right now with as much momentum on their side as TBS champion Jade Cargill. With Bryan Danielson helping her behind the scenes and Mark Sterling alongside her on screen, the inexperienced star is rising through the ranks at an incredible pace.

Not only has the 29-year-old developed an undefeated streak that is already impressive, but she also has improved from an in-ring perspective over the last several months.

Add in her budding ability on the mic, and Cargill is one of AEW's brightest young stars.

Cody Rhodes

No Superstar in either company has done more for himself as a top star than Cody Rhodes when he left AEW for WWE. Jumping from a midcard act who had become a running joke to one of the main attractions on Raw is a testament to his hard work.

While there is little doubt Rhodes has an inflated perception of where he really stands with the WWE Universe—look for the fans to turn on him the second things get stale—the reactions when his music hits and he grabs a mic have been unforgettable.

Look for Vince McMahon and company to work tirelessly to keep up his momentum to capitalize on the major free-agent signing.

Stock Down

Sammy G and Tay Conti

For many AEW fans, Sammy Guevara is one of the cornerstones of the brand moving forward, but his championship reign and affiliation with real-life girlfriend Tay Conti has soured many fans on the young talent.

Instead of coming out to an arena full of cheers, The Spanish God is starting to hear a chorus of boos.

In addition to the crowd reactions slowly turning negative for the 28-year-old, his storyline with Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky has fallen flat, due in part to the sophomoric jokes and lackluster writing for the defending champion.

If Guevara wants his stock to rise again, he should turn into a full-fledged heel.

Butch

When fans saw Pete Dunne for the first time in NXT, they couldn't help but be awestruck at how aggressive he was and the brutality of his actions. As Butch on the main roster, though, he's now an afterthought and a complete joke among the WWE Universe.

Even if he dominates from an in-ring perspective and commits himself to this gimmick with all of his heart, it will still be considered a poor move by fans who knew Dunne before his main roster call-up.

No one has suffered more than Butch after making this jump to the main roster, and his stock is way down.

