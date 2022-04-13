Prospects for Patriots to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots have a history of choosing Alabama Crimson Tide players in the NFL draft.

The Patriots used their first two selections in 2021 on Mac Jones and Christian Barmore. In prior seasons, Anfernee Jennings was picked in 2020 and Damien Harris was grabbed in 2019.

The 2022 NFL draft once again features a slew of top-tier talent out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but there is one prospect in a position of need the Patriots should avoid.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL late in Alabama's season, and he will be in the recovery process for most of the early days of Patriots camp.

That would not be an ideal situation for the Patriots, who need to hit the ground running in 2022 to keep pace with, or take over, the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Prospects from Alabama, or other top college programs, should be on New England's radar, but Williams may be deemed as too much of a risk.