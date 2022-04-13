Hornets vs. Hawks: Odds, Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Play-in Game

0 of 3

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks are expected to be involved in the highest-scoring game of the NBA play-in tournament.

The winner in each of the four regular-season meetings between the two teams totaled a minimum of 113 points. Both sides went over the century mark in points in three of those four contests.

Trae Young and LaMelo Ball should produce eye-popping stat lines and could be on track for double-doubles if the game tracks to the high over/under of 236.5 points.

Atlanta carries the edge in playoff experience from its run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, which was powered by Young's tremendous scoring output.

Wednesday's winner will head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Friday night with a chance to play the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs on the line.