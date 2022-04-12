WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 12

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The April 12 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was set to be a championship-focused Tuesday. With the NXT North American Championship, NXT Women's Championship and NXT Tag Team Championships all on the line, this show was packed.

Cameron Grimes was set to face his first challenger, Solo Sikoa. The Samoan star has defeated nearly everyone in front of him, but he would now face a new champion looking to prove himself for his father.

Mandy Rose cost Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships while also injuring Kai's friend Wendy Choo. The Captain of Team Kick promised to make the leader of Toxic Attraction pay for her transgressions.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were vacated due to the release of Nash Carter. A five-team gauntlet match was set for the night to crown the next champions, featuring The Creed Brothers, Pretty Deadly, Legado del Fantasma, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and Grayson Waller & Sanga.

Last week's NXT ended with Rick Steiner kidnapped by Joe Gacy and Harland. Bron Breakker was certain to retaliate.

This show was jam-packed, rivaling even the card set for NXT Stand & Deliver two weeks back.