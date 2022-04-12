WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 12

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 12April 12, 2022
The April 12 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was set to be a championship-focused Tuesday. With the NXT North American Championship, NXT Women's Championship and NXT Tag Team Championships all on the line, this show was packed.
Cameron Grimes was set to face his first challenger, Solo Sikoa. The Samoan star has defeated nearly everyone in front of him, but he would now face a new champion looking to prove himself for his father.
Mandy Rose cost Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships while also injuring Kai's friend Wendy Choo. The Captain of Team Kick promised to make the leader of Toxic Attraction pay for her transgressions.
The NXT Tag Team Championships were vacated due to the release of Nash Carter. A five-team gauntlet match was set for the night to crown the next champions, featuring The Creed Brothers, Pretty Deadly, Legado del Fantasma, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and Grayson Waller & Sanga.
Last week's NXT ended with Rick Steiner kidnapped by Joe Gacy and Harland. Bron Breakker was certain to retaliate.
This show was jam-packed, rivaling even the card set for NXT Stand & Deliver two weeks back.
NXT North American Championship: Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
- After an impressive early sequence, the two shook hands, and Grimes told Sikoa that "his bloodline could kiss his grits".
- Grimes ducked Sikoa, sending him into the corner before hitting a poisonrana for a nearfall.
- Sikoa nearly got the win off a running hip check in the corner.
- Grimes and Sikoa met in the center of the ring for a Spanish fly, setting the stage for a Cave-In that the challenger ducked before hitting a Samoan drop.
After a back-and-forth clash, Trick Williams pulled Solo Sikoa off the top rope. While Sikoa planted him with a diving splash, the distraction allowed Cameron Grimes to hit the Cave-In for the victory.
Trick and Carmelo Hayes attacked the NXT North American champion after the bell. laying him out. Melo reluctantly let go of the title he lost just 10 days prior.
This was a good opener as expected. If it had a clean finish, this would have been great, but it felt like an anticlimax. Trick stopping Sikoa from beating Grimes makes the champion look bad from the start and makes little sense as Melo should be interested in fighting either man.
It should be interesting to see how much WWE is willing to push The Technical Savage. Right now, he comes off as a transitional champion, lacking the credibility for a sustained run.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
Joe Gacy Burns Rick Steiner's WWE Hall of Fame Ring
- There was Harland glaring in the background during this segment.
- Afterward, Breakker yelled at a cameraman for getting in his way as he left.
Mandy Rose promised to continue Toxic Attraction's dominant run by defeating Dakota Kai later in the night.
Bron Breakker marched out to the ring angry over last week. He announced that Rick Steiner was safe at home, but he still owed Joe Gacy a beatdown. Gacy appeared on the titantron to show himself burning his father's WWE Hall of Fame ring.
What was the point of kidnapping Rick last week just to write him to safety in the following week? If NXT was already committed to the poorly conceived kidnapping angle, the promotion should at least be willing to follow through.
This was a perfect time to showcase NXT 2.0's ability to produce interesting segments outside of the NXT arena. Instead, Breakker is angry about the burning of a Hall of Fame ring that WWE can easily replace.
Grade
D
Notable Moments