Alexa Bliss and 5 WWE Stars in Need of a Raw or SmackDown Brand Change

Finn Balor is the United States champion on Raw, but it becomes clear with every passing week that he is a transitional titleholder tasked with putting Austin Theory over in his first title match.

The Irishman deserves so much more than that, but it doesn't appear he will be anything more than an upper-midcard competitor with the red brand. The arrival of Cody Rhodes, the elevation of Bobby Lashley as a babyface and AJ Styles' recent turn have clogged the top of the roster, making it more difficult for Balor to excel at the level that reflects his talent.

Raw still needs midcard talent, but Balor feels lost in the shuffle there as well. He is hardly given anything interesting to do. Instead, he comes to the ring, has a banger of a match and disappears back into the irrelevancy. That is an indictment on the creative team.

Switching Balor back to SmackDown may not solve every problem but at least he was a headliner there as late as last September when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Considering nothing ever came of the controversial finish to their pay-per-view clash, there are grounds for a rematch.

With only Drew McIntyre to overcome on the babyface side of the roster, it is a much better match for Balor than his current placement as an afterthought on Monday nights.