Former 5-Star Recruits with 1st-Round Potential in 2022 NFL Draft

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Although the NFL draft is an iconic part of the sport, the event doubles as a crowning moment for college football recruiting.

Star ratings do not define any individual's career. However, it's undeniable that a 5-star billing is a strong indicator of success. In the 2022 draft alone, a dozen-plus former 5-stars are either Day 1 locks or realistic first-round possibilities.

All of these players are from the 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes—and primarily the latter.

In fact, the 2019 recruiting cycle, which included 34 total 5-stars on the 247Sports composite rankings, features 11 players to watch in the early portion of the 2022 draft. More than 30 percent of the 5-stars may be first-round selections; that percentage is simply impossible to find among 4-stars or below.

Both the B/R Scouting Department rankings and the latest NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board were considered when discussing projections for the April 28-30 event.