The 6 WWE Stars Who Could Dethrone Roman Reigns in 2022

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns has reached a point in his dominant run as universal champion where he feels virtually unbeatable.

Since capturing the title almost 600 days ago, The Tribal Chief has run roughshod over the entire WWE roster. The likes of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio and many more have all fallen victim to his ruthless reign.

As brilliant as his booking has been, there must come a time where Reigns gets his comeuppance and loses the belt. WWE has thankfully resisted the urge to have him suffer his first defeat since 2019, but looking at the landscape of Raw and SmackDown, a case can be made for it happening around SummerSlam season.

Coming out of WrestleMania 38, there are several Superstars who have a legitimate shot at being the one to dethrone The Head of the Table. The rules of the brand split seem to have eased and Reigns is able to defend the belt on both brands, which creates more options as well.

Now that he's hit his peak and doesn't have much left to conquer in his current reign, his days as Undisputed WWE Universal champion are undoubtedly numbered, and any one of these six names could take the titles from him before the year is through.