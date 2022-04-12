USWNT vs. Uzbekistan: Odds, Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2022 Friendly

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States women's national team can probably name its score for Tuesday's friendly against Uzbekistan.

The Americans rolled past the central Asian nation 9-1 on Saturday in the first of two matches between the teams.

USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski used most of the young players on his roster in that victory, and we should expect more of the same inside Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Sophia Smith stole the spotlight in the first win over Uzbekistan. The Portland Thorns forward netted her first-career international hat-trick. Smith, or whoever starts up top, should have ample opportunities to find the back of the net Tuesday.

USWNT vs. Uzbekistan Info

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Preview

The USWNT obliterated Uzbekistan in the first of the countries' two friendlies on Saturday.

The Americans had their way in the final third, and three of their nine goals came from Portland's Smith. She is one of many young players in the USWNT squad looking to make an impression on Andonovski ahead of Concacaf World Cup qualifying in July.

Thirteen of the players on the USWNT roster for Tuesday's match have 15 or fewer international caps. And a handful should be on the field to start Tuesday's contest in order for Andonovski to make the best possible evaluations of them.

Smith and Catarina Macario are two of the most exciting young players in the USWNT talent pool and both earned starts Saturday.

Macario could be the star the next generation of the USWNT builds around. She already has the potential to start in the first-choice XI. Smith and others, meanwhile, are attempting to make that leap from friendly-match starters to important pieces in qualifying.

Andonovski could rest Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O'Hara in defense as well as Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle in midfield to give game time to more future stars. That strategy would allow the USWNT to test out a different players in the limited window of games between now and July.

The USWNT is expected to have two more friendlies before World Cup qualifying kicks off, per USSoccer.com. The draw for the Concacaf W Championship takes place April 19.

Uzbekistan will likely not be competitive Tuesday night. It failed to present a challenge to the Americans over 90 minutes in Columbus, Ohio, and more of the same could be in store for the visitors Tuesday.

