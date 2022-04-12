The Usos Set to Unify Tag Team Titles, the Genius of Miz, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The WrestleMania 38 hype may be behind us, but WWE is already looking forward to its next big show.

The April 11 edition of WWE Raw saw a few contests added to the WrestleMania Backlash card that will certainly spark fresh excitement among fans.

In particular, the main event set up The Usos to challenge—and ultimately defeat—Randy Orton and Riddle to become the unified WWE tag team champions. Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Street Profits in a match that included an impressive performance from Montez Ford.

The Miz challenged Cody Rhodes in his first match on Raw in six years. While the result was a foregone conclusion, The A-Lister helped in continuing to build The American Nightmare as a star attraction.

Bianca Belair found out her next opponent when Sonya Deville attacked her from behind. The WWE official seems poised to fully transition back to in-ring action against the Raw women's champion.

Damian Priest performed an abrupt disappearing act in his match with AJ Styles. He and Edge seem to have found some strange power together that could make or break their act.

This edition of Raw might not have been the greatest on its own terms, but the talent shined through as did the hype for some huge matches at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.