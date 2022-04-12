NFL Teams That Should Try to Move Down in 2022 Draft's First Round

0 of 5

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

As fans with no control of the outcome, waiting for the NFL draft can be challenging. After months of poring over scouting reports, tracking the latest rumors and building expectations, the long-awaited Thursday night finally arrives.

Your favorite team is on the clock, and you're convinced a future star is about to join the roster.

But then, a trade. Instead of seeing a top-ranked player hold up that uniform, you're forced to wait. The beloved team has moved back in the draft—sometimes entirely out of the first round—leaving you to keep dreaming about an unknown player.

This happens every year. And as the 2022 draft nears, we've identified five franchises that need to seriously consider trading down—despite the disappointment we'll experience as fans.