WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 11April 11, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 11
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on April 11.
With WrestleMania 38 firmly in the rearview mirror, it's time for WWE to start looking ahead to WrestleMania Backlash as it decides which feuds to feature on the card.
After they attacked Bobby Lashley during last week's show, Omos and MVP appeared to form a new alliance. The two addressed their actions from the comfort of the VIP lounge.
Cody Rhodes wrestled his first match on Raw in over six years when he took on The Miz, and AJ Styles battled Edge's new ally, Damian Priest.
Let's take a look at what happened during Monday's episode of WWE Raw.
Miz TV
- The AR graphics WWE uses during Rhodes' entrances were a bit much.
- It seemed like Rhodes and The Miz might have planned their outfits for this segment. The Miz is the devilish heel in all black while Cody is the angelic babyface in bright blue, gold and white. If they did, it's a nice subtle bit of storytelling. If not, it's a happy accident.
- The Miz correcting Rhodes about saying Superstars instead of wrestlers was funnier than it should have been.
Raw opened up with a recap of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE at WrestleMania before The Miz made his way out for an episode of Miz TV. It took Rhodes a long time to get to the ring because he was playing to the crowd so much.
The Miz said Rhodes would be nowhere in this business without his family name, but The American Nightmare did not seem bothered. They needled at each other a bit until The A-Lister got upset and started to get in Rhodes' face.
The segment ended with The Miz sidestepping an attack to send The Miz out of the ring. That was as physical as the opening segment got, but it still took up the first 17 minutes of the show.
While this could have accomplished the same thing in half the time, it was still nice to see The Miz and Rhodes both get a chance to speak before their match. It may have been too long, but this was still a decent opening to the show.
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations