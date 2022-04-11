WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 11

0 of 1

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on April 11.

With WrestleMania 38 firmly in the rearview mirror, it's time for WWE to start looking ahead to WrestleMania Backlash as it decides which feuds to feature on the card.

After they attacked Bobby Lashley during last week's show, Omos and MVP appeared to form a new alliance. The two addressed their actions from the comfort of the VIP lounge.

Cody Rhodes wrestled his first match on Raw in over six years when he took on The Miz, and AJ Styles battled Edge's new ally, Damian Priest.

Let's take a look at what happened during Monday's episode of WWE Raw.