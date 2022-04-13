Top Future NFL Draft Prospects to Watch This Fall

Top Future NFL Draft Prospects to Watch This FallApril 13, 2022
The very moment the 2022 NFL draft ends, the 2023 NFL draft will promptly find its place in the headlines.
Around the college football world, however, we have the luxury of already considering how it's going to affect the sport. In fact, we've been thinking about the next cycle ever since January's deadline for underclassmen to announce their stay-or-go decision.
Early in the offseason, the full expectation is 2022 will be the final college year for some key draft-eligible players. Notable names include Alabama's Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Texas' Bijan Robinson, Georgia's Kelee Ringo and plenty of others we'll highlight here.
By its nature, a draft preview is subjective. Personal opinion drives the list, but early consensus views are considered.
Quarterbacks
Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud?
Entering the 2022 season, that's the preeminent question for the 2023 draft-eligible class of quarterbacks. Young won the Heisman Trophy for SEC champion Alabama last season, while Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns at Ohio State.
However, a few more players are certain to join the discussion because the value of a franchise QB in the NFL is so immense.
Early in the process, key names to know are South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, Boston College's Phil Jurkovec, Miami's Tyler Van Dyke, BYU's Jaren Hall and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker.
JT Daniels, who is transferring from Georgia but currently undecided, will also be monitored.
Playmakers
Running backs generally slide out of the first round, but Texas star Bijan Robinson will probably be an outlier. Explosive and versatile, he collected 1,422 yards from scrimmage with 26 receptions in his first season as the Longhorns' lead back.
Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs and Ole Miss' Zach Evans—who transferred from Georgia Tech and TCU, respectively—are worth watching at their new schools, too.
Otherwise, wide receiver is the top skill position to know.
It'd be stunning if Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn't the top-ranked wideout heading into the fall. He racked up 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns last year.
Behind him should be LSU's Kayshon Boutte and Pitt's Jordan Addison, followed by a tier of possible first-round options that includes Oklahoma's Marvin Mims, Maryland's Rakim Jarrett, Penn State's Parker Washington and North Carolina's Josh Downs.
As for tight ends, Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is the best of the position after a 71-catch, seven-touchdown 2021 season. Few programs crank out NFL-caliber tight ends like Iowa, and Sam LaPorta is next in line at the factory. Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley has considerable upside at Texas, too.
Offensive Linemen
Left tackles are always a hot commodity in the NFL. But the 2023 cycle is starting on a fascinating—not necessarily ideal—note.
As of now, Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. is a widely respected prospect. After him, though, teammate Dawand Jones, Florida State's Robert Scott Jr., Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, Georgia's Broderick Jones and Clemson's Walker Parks are among an unsettled group of players.
Will any of them join Johnson as a consensus first-rounder?
Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson headlines the interior group, along with Georgia's Sedrick Van Pran. Ohio State's Harry Miller would have merited consideration, but he recently announced a medical retirement to focus on his mental health.
Edge-Rushers and Top D-Linemen
Outside of QBs, Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. is the initial star of 2023 draft previews. He posted 101 tackles with 34.5 stops for loss and 17.5 sacks last season.
But the 2023 cycle is loaded up front.
Clemson duo Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are possible first-rounders, as are Georgia pair Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter. Along with Anderson, Alabama also has Byron Young.
And that's barely half of the notable group. Additional first-round contenders include LSU's BJ Ojulari, Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey, Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Auburn's Derick Hall and Iowa State's Will McDonald IV.
NFL teams can hardly have enough pass-rushers these days, and they seemingly won't be in short supply next April.
Linebackers
Clemson's Trenton Simpson and Oregon's Noah Sewell—the brother of 2021's No. 7 overall pick, Penei Sewell—are both well-respected linebackers and potential first-rounders.
Behind them, it's a more fluid discussion.
Naturally, opinions vary on prospects, but this range of linebackers seem particularly volatile in the scouting community. Iowa's Jack Campbell has athleticism questions to answer, while Florida's Ventrell Miller, Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio and Oregon's Justin Flowe have injury histories to address.
All of them, however, have the upside to join Simpson and Sewell in the conversation as Day 1 options.
Defensive Backs
As with pass-rushers, the secondary is an early strength of the 2023 cycle.
Georgia's Kelee Ringo and LSU-to-Alabama transfer Eli Ricks lead the cornerbacks. They have company in Utah's Clark Phillips III, Penn State's Joey Porter Jr., Syracuse's Garrett Williams and Iowa's Riley Moss trying to close the gap.
Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson, Alabama's Malachi Moore and Louisiana Tech's BeeJay Williamson are the top hybrid defensive backs.
Brandon Joseph left Northwestern for Notre Dame but still highlights the list of safeties. Other key names are Alabama's Jordan Battle, Arkansas' Jalen Catalon and Texas A&M's Demani Richardson.