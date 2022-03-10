Ohio State OL Harry Miller Retires From Football; Details Mental Health Struggles

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller announced his medical retirement from football on Thursday:

In a message posted to Twitter, Miller said that he had suicidal thoughts and went to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to seek help.

"Prior to the season last year, I told Coach Day of my intention to kill myself," Miller wrote. "He immediately had me in touch with Dr. Candice [Williams] and Dr. [Joshua] Norman, and I received the support I needed."

Miller played for Ohio State from 2019-21. He was named an OSU Scholar-Athlete in 2019 and 2020. Miller also started seven games at left guard for the 2020 team, which won the Big Ten and the Sugar Bowl. He played two games in 2021.

OSU recruited Miller, a 5-star recruit, out of Buford High School in Georgia.

"A person like me, who supposedly has the entire world in front of them, can be fully prepared to give up the world entire," Miller wrote. "This is not an issue reserved for the far and away. It is in our homes. It is in our conversations. It is in the people we love."

Miller also praised Day and the program for providing him support and another path while also encouraging other athletics departments to follow their lead.

Miller received an outpouring of support after his tweet, including some from New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas:

Miller, who has a 4.0 GPA, was also named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team last September.

Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the honor was in "recognition of his work with Mission 4 Nicaragua, a non-profit organization that operates a school and provides food, medicine and other resources for underprivileged families in Los Brasiles, Nicaragua."

Miller closed his statement by saying that he is OK and that "there is help, always."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach a trained counselor at the Crisis Text Line. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional support networks.