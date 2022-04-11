2022 NBA Free Agents: Latest Jalen Brunson Rumors, John Wall Predictions, More

0 of 3

LM Otero/Associated Press

The 2021-22 NBA regular season has ended. While much of the basketball world will now turn to the play-in tournament, which begins on Tuesday, the 10 teams that have been eliminated are moving on to the offseason.

The rest of the NBA will be there soon enough, and while free agency is still months away, decisions-maker are scouring the market for options.

Unfortunately, franchises looking for blockbuster acquisitions are short on options this offseason. Barring an influx of opt-outs, the free-agent pool will largely be headlined by quality role-players and not perennial All-Stars.

We can still expect the proverbial fat cash to flow, of course, as teams gear up to compete in the 2022-23 season. Here, we'll dive into some of the top names potentially hitting the open market, the latest buzz and some free-agency predictions.