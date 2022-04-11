Prospects for Bears to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Even though the Chicago Bears don't own a first-round pick in this year's draft, that doesn't mean they won't acquire some talented players who could become key starters for them down the line. The team has six selections, including a pair in the second round.

The Bears have holes on both sides of the ball, and new general manager Ryan Poles is doing his best to fill as many of them as possible. Chicago hasn't made a ton of huge signings, but it has brought in players who could be contributors in 2022.

And the Bears may get more players like that in the draft. That is, if they make the right decisions and avoid potential busts, because there's always the chance a player won't pan out, especially the ones in the later rounds who don't carry as many expectations.

With that in mind, here are some players Chicago should avoid in this year's draft.