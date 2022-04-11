NBA Playoff Bracket 2022: Round-by-Round Guide to the Postseason

0 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers were early favorites to win their respective conference finals. However, both teams went through their fair share of struggles, leaving the Purple and Gold on the outside looking in.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have to make their way through the play-in tournament to enter the first round of the playoffs. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, with the loser going on to play the winner of the Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks.

The Los Angeles Clippers pulled off a miraculous season without their two biggest stars, earning the eighth seed and a slot in the play-in. Paul George and company will have to contend with the up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA play-in tournament will take place Apr. 12-15. Unlike last season, the 12 teams set for this year's bracket won't have a week to prepare. The first round of the playoffs will begin on Saturday.