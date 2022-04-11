Brock Lesnar's Best, Worst and Most Realistic Options for His Next WWE Feud

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

An argument can be made for Brock Lesnar's latest run with WWE being among his best ever.

His last eight months had purpose in his program with Roman Reigns, culminating in The Tribal Chief finally defeating him at WrestleMania 38 to become Undisputed WWE Universal champion. It was a decisive loss for Lesnar, and no indication has been given for what his future holds.

With the way it was handled, that could have easily served his swan song from WWE. Reportedly, though, it seems we haven't seen the last of The Beast Incarnate in the ring.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middletown of Wrestling Inc), the 44-year-old is signed through the spring of 2023, meaning he has at least one year's worth of storylines left on his current deal. Additionally, he's being advertised for next month's WrestleMania Backlash, so expect to see him back sooner rather than later.

We're at an interesting crossroads right now where there's no telling for certain what The Beast will do next. He could well remain in the hunt for a top title or kick off a feud with someone new from SmackDown or Raw.

Let's look at the best, worst and most realistic options for who Lesnar's upcoming opponents could be.