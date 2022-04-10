2022 NBA Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for John Wall and More

2 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Russell Westbrook experiment didn't go well for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and according to Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, it was doomed from the start.

"Russ never respected [coach] Frank [Vogel] from Day 1," one anonymous Lakers staff member told Woike and Turner. "The moment Frank said anybody who gets the rebound can bring it up the court, which is just how the NBA is played these days, Russ was like, 'Naw, I'm the point guard. Give the ball to me.'"

Westbrook was never the right fit for the Lakers, and the team's chemistry suffered. However, he could still be a great addition to a different team. For Westbrook to reach free agency, though, he and Los Angeles would have to agree on a buyout.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, that's not likely to happen.

"Sources close to the 2017 MVP expressed pessimism he would do that," Shelburne wrote. "... He is wary of the stigma that comes with accepting a buyout, one source close to him explained. But he also still believes he can contribute to a team at a high level."

The stigma is that a player being bought out is no longer worth his contract and knows it. Westbrook certainly doesn't want to do any more damage to his market value than has already been done over the past several months. If he's traded, he can give the impression that he was wanted while re-establishing himself on the court.

Westbrook will likely take a firm stance here, telling L.A. to trade him or try to make things work if Vogel is out of the picture.

Prediction: Westbrook does not become a free agent and hits the trade block instead.