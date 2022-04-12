5 Logical Predictions for WWE Raw and SmackDown for the Remainder of 2022

2 of 5

The go-to answer for how to compensate for a round of releases is to call up more names from NXT. After all, it is the developmental program that readies talent for the main roster.

Ridge Holland and Austin Theory were part of a group called up at the end of last year, with the most recent crop consisting of Butch, Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Raquel Rodriguez and Tommaso Ciampa

However, while more will arrive on Raw and SmackDown in the coming months, most will also be given name changes just like four of the last five newcomers.

Watch out for Superstars who have nothing left to do in NXT, such as Io Shirai and Dakota Kai, round out the women's division. Don't be surprised if someone like Kacy Catanzaro also gets a random promotion.

Toxic Attraction can't hold their titles on NXT 2.0 forever, so they could also be joining the main roster this year. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta shouldn't be overlooked, either.

Likewise, don't count out someone like Bron Breakker heading to Raw or SmackDown before the year is up. WWE is clearly high on him and may get impatient to skip to his main roster push sooner rather than later.

Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis and LA Knight are among those also ready to make the move.

No matter how established these names have become, though, they could be given brand new monikers on the main roster. WWE wants to own all the trademarks, so if there is any chance that could be in question, they'll be renamed just like Marcel Barthel and Pete Dunne have been.