Predicting Who Will Hold Each Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 38 have already been checked off for 2022, but the next of the Big Four WWE pay-per-views will be on the horizon soon, with SummerSlam heading our way July 30.

As 'Mania usually proves, holding a championship is one of the best ways to get booked on the card, so anyone who doesn't want to miss The Biggest Party of the Summer should have gold on their mind.

However, there are still more than three months to go. Not every champion holding a title will be able to retain their belt before then, but holding gold also puts a target on your back.

Judging by how things are playing out, combined with some educated guesswork, let's gaze into our crystal ball and try to predict which Superstars will be holding titles heading into SummerSlam this year.