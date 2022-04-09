NBA Playoff Standings 2022: Latest Records, Postseason Scenarios and Predictions

2 of 3

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

First Round

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 seed

No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Chicago Bulls

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Toronto Raptors

Play-In Tournament

No. 7 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets

Play-In Predictions

Because the Nets, Cavaliers, Hawks and Hornets are all separated by only one game, these teams aren't locked into their seeds for the play-in tournament yet. But there's a good chance the Nets will be playing the Cavaliers and the Hawks will face the Hornets on the first day of the tourney on Tuesday.

Brooklyn appears to be the best team in this field, which shouldn't come as a surprise, considering Kevin Durant is now healthy and Kyrie Irving is again allowed to play home games. The Nets may be rounding into form, as they've won three straight games, including a Friday night matchup against the Cavaliers.

When Brooklyn and Cleveland face off again on Tuesday, expect the same result. The Cavs are a solid team, but the Nets will be too tough to stop with both Durant and Irving on the court. Brooklyn will win to secure the No. 7 seed and will go on to face Milwaukee in a rematch of last year's second-round series that the Bucks won in seven games.

The Cavaliers will then face the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game, which will likely be the Hawks. Charlotte is a good team with a bright future, but Trae Young will power Atlanta to victory in that matchup.

It won't matter who wins the Hawks-Hornets contest, though, because the Cavs will win the final game of the play-in tournament and secure the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup vs. the Heat. Cleveland has stumbled down the stretch, having lost eight of its last 10 games, but it has time to get back on track.

With Darius Garland continuing to play at a high level, he'll go off in a big way to keep the Cavaliers' season alive and push them through to the opening round of the playoffs.