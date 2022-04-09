WWE's Butch Might Work? Wheeler Yuta Is Breaking out and More Friday Night Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Friday was the post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, so quite a bit of time was spent recapping the pay-per-view. All Elite Wrestling Rampage followed up on ROH Supercard of Honor a little, but it still focused its attention on the four matches on the card.

Ronda Rousey gave an interview to talk about her loss to Charlotte Flair on Saturday. She said she had The Queen beat, but the ref being down cost her the match.

We also head from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline about what's next for The Tribal Chief and his family to close the show.

Walter and Marcel Barthel made their SmackDown debut this week, but they did it as Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser respectively. Walter's name was changed a couple of months ago, but this was the first time Barthel used his new monicker.

Speaking of name changes, we also saw Butch in action against Xavier Woods. Over on Rampage, the main event saw Wheeler Yuta take Jon Moxley to his limit in what could be a star-making performance for the new ROH pure champion.

Let's look at some of the bigger moments from Friday's wrestling shows.