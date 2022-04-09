NBA Playoffs 2022: Known Schedule, Bracket Format and Dangerous Teams

0 of 4

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The NBA regular season may not be over, but it's already known which teams will be playing beyond Sunday. There are 10 teams (five from each conference) that have been eliminated from playoff contention, leaving 10 in each conference that will be heading to the postseason.

Not every team automatically gets to the first round of the playoffs, though, as that's only the case for the top six teams in each conference. The other eight teams must participate in the play-in tournament and try to work their way into the opening round.

The four play-in teams in the East will be the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers, but the seeding hasn't been decided. In the West, it will be the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7), Los Angeles Clippers (No. 8), New Orleans Pelicans (No. 9 or 10) and San Antonio Spurs (No. 9 or 10).

Here's everything else you need to know before the NBA postseason gets underway next week.